SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Evans CR, Onnela JP, Williams DR, Subramanian SV. Soc. Sci. Med. 2016; 162: 21-31.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2016, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.socscimed.2016.06.002

PMID

27322912

Abstract

Adolescent health and behaviors are influenced by multiple contexts, including schools, neighborhoods, and social networks, yet these contexts are rarely considered simultaneously. In this study we combine social network community detection analysis and cross-classified multilevel modeling in order to compare the contributions of each of these three contexts to the total variation in adolescent body mass index (BMI). Wave 1 of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health is used, and for robustness we conduct the analysis in both the core sample (122 schools; N = 14,144) and a sub-set of the sample (16 schools; N = 3335), known as the saturated sample due to its completeness of neighborhood data. After adjusting for relevant covariates, we find that the school-level and neighborhood-level contributions to the variance are modest compared with the network community-level (σ(2)school = 0.069, σ(2)neighborhood = 0.144, σ(2)network = 0.463). These results are robust to two alternative algorithms for specifying network communities, and to analysis in the saturated sample. While this study does not determine whether network effects are attributable to social influence or selection, it does highlight the salience of adolescent social networks and indicates that they may be a promising context to address in the design of health promotion programs.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Adolescent Health; Adolescents; Adult; Body mass index; Body Mass Index; Contexts; Female; Humans; Longitudinal Studies; Male; Neighborhoods; Residence Characteristics; Schools; Social networks; Social Support; Socioeconomic Factors; Students; United States

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print