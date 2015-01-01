Abstract

The purpose of this cross-sectional, quantitative, non-experimental study was to examine if African Americans' fear of the police varied based on age, gender, geographical location of the country, and community of residence. In addition, the research also explored why Blacks were fearful of police and if the reasons for fear differed based on the independent variables. The data was collected from a sample comprising 206 United States male and female citizens identified as Black or African American and 18 years of age or older. Data was collected through closed-ended electronic surveys distributed through Survey Monkey online web-based platform. The results suggested Black men between the ages of 35-44, residing in the South Atlantic Region of the United States in suburban neighborhoods primary reason for fearing the police was due to personally having had negative experiences with American law enforcement. The primary reason for fear of the police for women was due to having witnessed Black people having negative experiences with the executive branch of the government (law enforcement).

