Al-Badayneh DM, Al-Assasfeh RA, Ekici S. Int. J. Crim. Justice Sci. 2023; 18(1): 29-51.
(Copyright © 2023, Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University)
Several legislations and socio-cultural measures have been adopted to curb the problem of violent extremism. In order to consolidate these measures, this study aimed to develop a youth violent extremism scale (YVES) that takes into account the differences between and within Arab cultures. This scale could be used and tested within an Arab country or between Arab countries to identify legal, social, and educational policies and applications to curb violent extremism. A literature review and nomological network methodology was utilized to show the scale's dimensions, correlations to those dimensions, and other relevant variables (such as the LSC, LSE, and criminality scale). A sample of 6726 young students and authorities from fifteen Arab countries were selected for this study. The scale was developed in three stages: generation, refinement, and validation. It was necessary to analyze various attributes of the scale at each stage.
Arab countries; exclusion; grievances; intolerance; jihad; rigidity; Scale; social pessimism; violence; youth violent extremism