Abstract

Sexual violence can occur with people of all genders, sexual orientations, and age groups. The current study was carried out for building of prevention tools for checking sexual violence in family, schools and communities of Thailand via a mixed research design. The study aimed to investigate understanding of sexual violence and participants' opinions toward making prevention tools of sexual violence in family, school and community. The quantitative stage employed a questionnaire to collect data from parents and/or guardians, school administrators and teachers at the secondary school, and community leaders and other individuals in the community. The sample size for the quantitative step was 2,420 participants while the qualitative step was conducted with 30 informants through Focus group discussion. These 30 key informants included police officers, public prosecutors, judges, correctional officers, officers from juvenile detention center, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Health, and governing officers from the Department of Provincial Administration, mass communication specialist and legal specialists. The results revealed that creating prevention tool for sexual violence needed cooperation among family, educational institution and community. In a family, parents or guardians should act as good role model and not demonstrate any inappropriate behavior that could stimulate a sexual assault. At schools, safety measures should be established and students should be educated on self-prevention from becoming victims of crime. In the community, people must help each other to monitor the population and create a safe environment to reduce crime.

