Abstract

This research aimed at analyzing laws and regulations for providing justice to juvenile offenders in drug-related offenses at different age levels and to identify guidelines in practice to generate officers' performance standards. Using the qualitative research design, this study used in-depth interview and focus group methods for data collection. A total of 60 key informants were selected for the interview from agencies that had prior knowledge and experience about the behavioral aspects of children and youth. The focus group participants included 15 officers. All the participants of the research were selected through purposive sampling. The results revealed the paucity of competent officers to implement the child protection law; several officers needed to undergo training and license; the law lacked flexibility; and there was no specific place for juveniles to accommodate during the investigation and after the arrest. The inquiry officer responsible for investigating the juveniles did not investigate the case properly nor was conversant with the process of investigation and did not strictly comply with Section 133 and Section 134/2 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Owing to these discrepancies, it affected the court proceedings as the court would not get accurate and complete information.

Language: en