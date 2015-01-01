Abstract

This study aimed to study the child prostitution in Thailand, the factors that contribute to child prostitution and what ways can keep children out of prostitution in Thailand. This study utilized a mixed method research, in which the target population included 400 male and female investigators from all over the nation. The instrument used to collect quantitative data was a questionnaire and a semi-structured interview with a target population of 8 inquiry officers of Thailand. The data was retrieved and analysed through KMO test consisting of 8 factors: social media, child cognition and behaviour, friendship, society and child protection, difficulty and poverty, educational disadvantage, values and upbringing and family. A Juvenile Delinquency Prevention model was designed after the target group agreed upon 8 relevant factors and agreed with the model developed with an explanation. The study recommends that the state should implement strict regulations and prevention policies on the internet to discourage child prostitution sites; families and schools should be trained to prevent early sex; and schools should be on the lookout for and monitor the recruitment of girls into prostitution. Since the law and the judicial system are inadequate in preventing and suppressing child sex trafficking, the government should partner with the private sector to develop employment and earn money outside of school.



Keywords: Human trafficking;



Language: en