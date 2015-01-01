Abstract

The United States has a deep and compassionate culture of firearms. Therefore, any restrictions or limitations on access to guns are met with strong opposition. States have enacted different gun control laws aimed at reducing homicide and violence. Past analyses of gun control laws have focused on homicide. However, suicide is also associated with gun violence in the United States. Examining two gun control laws, the current analysis explores if the laws are predictive of decreases in lethal violence, homicide, and suicide. The findings demonstrate that gun control laws are associated with decreased lethal violence and suicide. There was not a significant association between gun control laws and homicide. The analysis illustrates the need to include suicide in examinations of gun violence.

