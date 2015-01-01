SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bailey DJS, Wooldridge JL, Cooper DT, Sample LL. Journal of crime and criminal behavior 2023; 3(1): 1-18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.47509/ JCCB.2023.v03i01.01

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Researchers have established that the sex offender registry has had a negative impact on individuals convicted of a sexual offense (ICSOs), in terms of harassment, unemployment, and loss of social support groups. However, prior research does not describe the nuances of unemployment for ICSOs, the amount of income lost due to registration, or the possible reasons why ICSOs struggle to maintain employment. Our findings suggest that ICSOs experience a significant monetary loss due to registration and are not able to return to their pre-conviction income levels, thus becoming more dependent on supplementary income sources.

RESULTS from this study and future analyses are discussed as well.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print