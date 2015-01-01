Abstract

Researchers have established that the sex offender registry has had a negative impact on individuals convicted of a sexual offense (ICSOs), in terms of harassment, unemployment, and loss of social support groups. However, prior research does not describe the nuances of unemployment for ICSOs, the amount of income lost due to registration, or the possible reasons why ICSOs struggle to maintain employment. Our findings suggest that ICSOs experience a significant monetary loss due to registration and are not able to return to their pre-conviction income levels, thus becoming more dependent on supplementary income sources.



RESULTS from this study and future analyses are discussed as well.

Language: en