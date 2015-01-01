|
Woo Y, Willits DW, Stohr MK, Hemmens C, Hoff S. Journal of crime and criminal behavior 2023; 3(1): 33-59.
(Copyright © 2023)
The greater availability of cannabis following legalization increases the likelihood that more drivers will drive drugged, rendering the determination of its effect on crashes a matter of vital public policy interest. For criminal justice agencies, this issue takes on increased importance, as drugged driving is a criminal offense. We examine the relative risk of cannabis (Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinols [hereafter THC]), alcohol, and the combination of the two, on fatal crashes in Washington state, using data from the Washington Coded Fatal Crash (WA-CFC) Files, which includes appended toxicology results.
