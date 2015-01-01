Abstract

Each year in the United States hundreds of people are killed by the police. All states lack compliance with the United Nations Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials and the Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials, which restricts the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers. This analysis provides a descriptive overview of state statutes regulating deadly force statutes as of 2021. As of the time of this statutory analysis, no states currently require reporting of the use of force to a national database. Additionally, nine states lack laws governing the use of deadly force by police officers. Eleven states allow officers to use deadly force to suppress a riot, and thirty-eight states allow police to use deadly force to stop a person from escaping custody. Implications for public policy are discussed.

