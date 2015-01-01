|
Citation
|
Pollanen MS, Onzivua S. PLoS Negl. Trop. Dis. 2023; 17(8): e0011526.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Nodding syndrome (NS) was first described in the Mahenge mountains in Tanzania, where it exists in an endemic form of epilepsy [1]. In her pioneering work in Tanzania, Louise Jilak-Aall described NS as a pediatric seizure disorder and later observed parkinsonian-like manifestations in some adult survivors with NS [1]. NS later emerged in an epidemic form in both South Sudan and northern Uganda. In South Sudan, Spencer and colleagues [2] reported an association of NS with onchocerciasis but later attributed this to a coincidental opportunistic infection. In Uganda, the NS epidemic coincided with regional insurgency by the Lord's Resistance Army and displacement of families into refugee camps with the occurrence of new cases of NS peaking in the mid-2000s [3].
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Autoimmunity; Brain diseases; Head injury; Nematode infections; Onchocerciasis; Pathogenesis; Pathogens; Uganda