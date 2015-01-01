Abstract

The current study explores the longitudinal impact of parents' and children's community violence exposure on family functioning. Two hundred parent-child dyads from under-resourced, urban neighborhoods completed self-report questionnaires about community violence exposure and family functioning.



RESULTS of general linear modeling showed that, at 1 and 3 years post-exposure, family cohesion and family communication were highest when neither the parent nor child was exposed, and when only the child was exposed. Family functioning was lowest when the parent only was exposed. The results highlight a need for family-based psychosocial interventions to families exposed to violence.

