Abstract

There has been extensive visual-disability-focused safety research resulting from various factors/conditions that have a significant impact on a driver's ability to maneuver safely. One such critical condition among the major environmental issues that contribute to traffic crashes is daytime sun glare-induced temporary visual impairment. Nevertheless, the contribution of relevant factors to the choice of potential actions at the time of such crashes has not been widely studied. Approximately 3,000 crashes per year in the United States are attributed to sun glare, which may indicate that the driver had no control over the situation. Thus, this study investigated several factors to identify crashes that occurred, with acceptable certainty, under the direct influence of sun glare over 4 years (2014 to 2017) in Florida--"the Sunshine State." A multinomial logistic regression model was developed to formulate relationships between crash-related contributing factors and to evaluate the likelihood of alternative actions being adopted by drivers experiencing sun glare. The results indicated that running red lights/stop signs was the most likely action one might take while experiencing this adverse condition, particularly on local roadways. A further consequence of sun glare is that drivers tend to follow the car in front too closely along segments with higher annual average daily traffic. The findings could help safety officials support the use of emerging intelligent transportation system technologies (i.e., automated traffic signal performance measures and cooperative intersection collision avoidance systems) to alert drivers of the possibility of a temporary vision impairment exactly when high-glare conditions exist.

