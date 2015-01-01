|
It was with great interest that we read the study "A National Survey of Motor Vehicle Crashes (MVC) Among General Surgical Residents."1 In their survey, the authors identified that increases in duty hour violations were associated with an increased in hazardous driving events. The safety and wellbeing of surgical (and all) residents are of paramount importance, and this study clearly identifies a serious issue that has been long known but not widely spoken about. The authors state that to their knowledge this is the first evaluation of the driving habits of surgical residents. While they may be correct that those data have not been published, similar finding were presented by the authors at the Clinical Congress of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) in 1989 (Driving and Residency: An Accident Waiting to Happen, presented at the paper session).
