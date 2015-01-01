Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) by proxy is the intentional destruction of one's own body tissue through the elicitation of another being's actions. Despite its clinical relevance, research on NSSI by proxy is limited and there are no available measures of this behavior. This research aimed to characterize NSSI by proxy among young adults and provide preliminary data on the validity of a new self-report measure, the NSSI by Proxy Questionnaire (NSSIBPQ). Two nationwide community samples of young adults (one general community sample and one with a history of traditional NSSI and suicidality) completed online studies. NSSI by proxy was reported by 18% of the general community sample and 45% of the self-injuring sample.



FINDINGS support the clinical relevance of NSSI by proxy and its potential to meet criteria for an NSSI disorder diagnosis.



RESULTS also provide preliminary support for the internal consistency and convergent, discriminant, and concurrent validity of the NSSIBPQ.

