Abstract

Introduction Road traffic injuries (RTIs) have a significant impact on the healthcare system as well as the global economy. RTIs involving ambulance crashes not only cause delays in patient transfers but also endanger ambulance occupants and other road users. Due to the rising numbers of RTIs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the country's primary provider of prehospital services the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has established a new Trauma Epidemiology Center (TEC) following the KSA 2030 vision.



OBJECTIVE This current study was conducted to determine the causes and management-related aspects of RTIs involving ambulance crashes in KSA. We aim to highlight the current status and guide further efforts to fill gaps in knowledge and on-ground changes to prevent ambulance crashes, enhance patient care, and reduce morbidity and mortality.



METHOD This is a descriptive, retrospective cross-sectional observational study of ambulance crashes in Saudi Arabia between January 2020 and July 2022. The data was extracted from the SRCA electronic database platform.



RESULTS One hundred and sixty accidents were recorded between 2020 and 2022 with the highest proportion of accidents recorded in Riyadh 44.29%; followed by the Eastern Province and Makkah, 15% and 12%, respectively. Ninety percent of ambulance crashes were due to direct collisions and caused by other parties in 58% of cases. It is worth mentioning that ambulance drivers fastened their seat belts in 99% of crashes.



CONCLUSION This study highlights the epidemiology and distribution of prehospital ambulance crashes in the KSA. Most crashes occurred in urban areas with a reasonable contribution of the public in such crashes. Understanding contributing factors related to the vector, driver behaviors, and the surrounding environment is crucial to guide national preventive measures and help decision-makers to implement proper corrective actions.

Language: en