Abstract

This article discusses the prevalence of depression in patients with intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) and the relationship of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) use with bleeding risk. A detailed account of the patient's psychiatric history and current hospital admission is also provided. This article then further explores the pathophysiological mechanisms that contribute to depression in ICH patients, the effect of SSRIs on outcomes in patients with ICH, and ways to treat depression in ICH patients. Based on the literature, the conclusion is that practitioners should avoid SSRIs in ICH patients with certain genetic markers and treat depression as seriously as one would treat a physical ailment. Ultimately, more research is necessary to explore how to treat depression in this patient population.

Language: en