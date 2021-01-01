Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many children and adolescents are exposed to different types of trauma, e.g., abuse or various disasters. Trauma can cause severe and long-term impairment and consequences, the most studied of which are post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and PTSD symptoms (PTSS). PTSD is highly prevalent in clinical practice (with a frequency of about 7%) and is a debilitating consequence of trauma.



AIM: The current study aimed to assess childhood injuries and their associated anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder following orthopedic trauma.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted, including all pediatric patients with trauma at Abha Maternity and Children Hospital in the Seer region of Saudi Arabia, as well as pediatric patients with trauma at Abha Maternity and Children Hospital during the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022. Data were collected from the children's caregivers using a direct interview questionnaire to assess the children's personal data, depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Children's trauma-related data were extracted from their medical records using a pre-structured data extraction sheet.



RESULTS: A total of 100 children with trauma were included. Children ranged in age from eight to 12 years, with a mean age of 7.3 ± 3.4 years. In all, 67 (67.0%) children were males, and only 6 (6.0%) had chronic health problems. The vast majority of the children with trauma had a low-severity experience of depression and anxiety following trauma (97.1% for each), and only one child had a high-severity experience of depression and anxiety. In all, 5 (4.9%) children with trauma experienced clinically significant PTSD, and the vast majority of them showed a low likelihood of the disorder. Multiple fractures and undergoing surgery were significant predictors of developing PTSD (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: In conclusion, the current study revealed that bone trauma was frequent among children, mainly due to playing accidents. Also, a low prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorders and their mental consequences was estimated.

