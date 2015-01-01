|
Sadaqa M, Németh Z, Makai A, Prémusz V, Hock M. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1209319.
OBJECTIVE: To present a systematic review of randomized controlled trials which summarizes the effects of community-based resistance, balance, and multi-component exercise interventions on the parameters of functional ability (e.g., lower extremities muscle strength, balance performance and mobility).
Aged; Humans; older adults; Emergency Service, Hospital; Activities of Daily Living; exercise; balance; fall; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Independent Living; Exercise Therapy; multi-component; strength