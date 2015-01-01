|
Adanu EK, Agyemang W, Lidbe A, Adarkwa O, Jones S. Heliyon 2023; 9(8): e18937.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37600396
Head-on collisions are often linked to more serious injuries compared to other types of crashes, due to the intense impact they cause. In low- and middle-income countries, these collisions frequently involve high occupancy public transportation vehicles, leading to higher fatality rates per crash. Given the high risk of injury and potential for multiple casualties, this study delves into the factors influencing the outcomes of head-on crashes and the number of fatalities in Ghana. The study analyzed six years of historical head-on collision data from Ghana and developed two models to address the issue. The injury-severity analysis was performed using a random parameter multinomial logit with heterogeneity in means and variances approach and aimed to identify the factors that have a significant impact on the severity of injuries sustained in head-on collisions, while the random parameters negative binomial fatality count model was designed to examine the factors that contribute to the number of fatalities in these crashes in the country.
Language: en
Road safety; Head-on crash; Low-and-middle income country; Safe systems approach