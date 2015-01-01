Abstract

This study examines the state of policing resources in rural areas of central China and investigates how police officers conduct criminal investigations. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 20 police officers who had experience in criminal investigations in rural areas. The study found that police officers have developed a well-established model of criminal investigation that is effective in responding to minor crimes such as theft, drink driving, and fighting. However, there may be compliance issues with the criminal investigation skills of police officers. Additionally, rural areas lack policing resources compared to urban areas and do not have access to necessary police information resources. The results of this study suggest that rural policing in areas where resources are scarce should focus on improving the compliance of criminal investigation skills among police officers and increasing the allocation of police resources to rural areas. Policymakers and practitioners can benefit from the insights provided by this study when addressing the challenges faced by rural policing in China and other countries with similar circumstances.

