|
Citation
|
Palagiri S, Bala S, Pandve H, Polamuri C, Katkuri S. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; 27(2): 155-158.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37600647
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Establishing an association between the coping strategies, stress, and lifestyle determinants with blood pressure levels among industrial workers is very essential to incorporate in the management of hypertension. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was undertaken at three factories located in Hyderabad on a camp-based approach which employed the usage of two standardized data collection tools-brief cope inventory scale and perceived stress scale along with other lifestyle determinants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
stress; Coping strategies; hypertension; lifestyle determinants