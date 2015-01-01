Abstract

BACKGROUND: Establishing an association between the coping strategies, stress, and lifestyle determinants with blood pressure levels among industrial workers is very essential to incorporate in the management of hypertension. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was undertaken at three factories located in Hyderabad on a camp-based approach which employed the usage of two standardized data collection tools-brief cope inventory scale and perceived stress scale along with other lifestyle determinants.



RESULTS: There were 256 study participants consisting of 144 known diagnosed cases of hypertension and 112 normotensives. Overarching coping styles mainly emotion-focused and avoidant mean scores were found to be significantly higher among the hypertensive group compared to non-hypertensives with the following facets: planning, venting, self-distraction, substance use, and behavior disengagement having higher scores and low humor scores. Mean perceived stress score, increased mean body mass index, sedentary lifestyle, and family history of hypertension were found to be statistically significant with increased odds ratio among the hypertensives group.



CONCLUSIONS: A need exists to target this group with psychological interventions of cognitive behavior therapy at the earliest to improve the coping strategies which can be incorporated into the management of hypertension.

