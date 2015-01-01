|
Joseph B, Joseph M. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; 27(2): 109-111.
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)
37600649
The recent untoward incident involving the death of a junior doctor at the hands of a felon brought for routine examination in Kerala, India, had made the entire medical fraternity rise in arms. There were nationwide protests held by junior doctors for a while, debates on popular television channels regarding the vulnerability of the medical staff at the hands of patients and their relatives, condolence messages, and support posts on social media with hashtags galore--#doctormurdered, #savelives, #justicefordoctors, and so forth. Now once all the hue and cry has died down, what has really changed? How are we protecting our doctors and nurses from such attacks in the future? Who is responsible for the safety of those who have vowed to dedicate their lives to saving fellow human beings?
Language: en