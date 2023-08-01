|
Zou H, Huang J, Zhang W, Wu J, Wu W, Huo L. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37604242
BACKGROUND: The issue of college student suicide has emerged as a significant global public health concern. To date, there has been a lack of extensive research on the effects of distinct forms of bullying victimization (traditional bullying victimization and cyberbullying victimization) on suicidal ideation, as well as the differences between them. The present study aimed to investigate the relationship between two forms of bullying victimization and suicidal ideation among female college students, while also considering the potential mediating effects of rumination and insomnia.
Suicide ideation; Rumination; Insomnia; Cyberbullying victimization; Traditional bullying victimization