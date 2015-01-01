Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Substance abuse is common in patients with psychiatric emergencies. To further understand the connection between substance abuse and psychiatric disorders, a retrospective chart review was done that included positive drug screens among patients with psychiatric emergencies and to determine whether there was an association between substances used and the psychiatric diagnosis.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of patients seen in an emergency department with psychiatric emergencies was conducted. The review comprised 1000 charts with diagnoses of anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, alcohol abuse, or schizoaffective disorder. Data collected included patient demographics, tobacco abuse, chief complaint, arrival mode, voluntary versus involuntary status, suicide attempt on presentation, psychiatric diagnoses, urine drug screen, and ethanol results. Chi-square statistical analysis was conducted to examine the relationship between substances of abuse and psychiatric diagnoses.



RESULTS: Approximately 58% of patients with a history of psychiatric illness had a positive urine drug screen. Of 245 patients with schizoaffective disorder, 69 (28%) were positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 48 (20%) were positive for cocaine. Of 225 patients with depression, 59 (29%) were positive for THC and 33 (15%) were positive for cocaine. Cannabis was the most commonly reported substance used among patients with depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, schizoaffective disorder, and bipolar disorder, and ethanol was most common in patients with ADHD. No significant correlations were found between psychiatric diagnosis and positive drug screens. A statistically significant secondary end point was found that White people using cannabinoids were more likely to attempt suicide than were African American people (P = 0.02).



CONCLUSIONS: Positive drug screens were common among patients presenting to an ED with psychiatric emergencies. Cannabis was the most commonly reported substance used among patients independent of diagnosis. Ethanol was the most common in patients with ADHD. Urine drug screens are unlikely to provide insights into relationships between specific substance use and psychiatric emergencies.

