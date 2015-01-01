Abstract

Economic adolescent relationship abuse (ARA) includes coercive behaviors leading to interference with education, employment, and finances. To date, no study has examined help seeking among adolescents and young adults if they were to experience economic ARA. The goals of this article include examining: (a) help-seeking intentions of adolescents regarding economic ARA; (b) help-seeking sources and reasons for not seeking help; and (c) differences in help-seeking intentions based on age, race/ethnicity, gender identity, and experiences of economic ARA. We conducted a cross-sectional survey of adolescents ages 13-19 focused on economic ARA experiences and help seeking. We performed descriptive statistics of help-seeking intentions, sources, and barriers. We utilized logistic regression, adjusted for age, race/ethnicity, and gender identity, to explore associations between economic ARA victimization and help-seeking intentions. Of 2,852 participants, 56% said they would seek help for economic ARA. Adolescents with positive help-seeking intentions shared that they would seek help from their parents (43%) or friends (35%). Those less likely to seek help were concerned about others finding out (32%), not being believed (31%), or authority figures being notified (31%). Help-seeking intentions were lower among Black/African American adolescents (aOR = 0.55, CI [0.43, 0.70]) and Multiracial adolescents (aOR = 0.26, CI [0.16, 0.42]) compared to White adolescents. Help-seeking intentions were higher among gender diverse adolescents (aOR = 5.78, CI [2.98, 11.22]) and those ages 15-17 years (aOR = 1.84, CI [1.36, 2.47]) compared to those identifying as female and ages 18-19 years. Help-seeking intentions were lower among adolescents who experienced economic ARA (aOR = 0.61, CI [0.51, 0.72]). While the majority of adolescents reported that they would seek help if they experienced economic ARA, those who had experienced economic ARA were less likely to report intentions to seek help. Supportive interventions for adolescents experiencing economic ARA are needed.

