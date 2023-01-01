Abstract

Competing models suggest that physical pain may play an important role in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) via pain onset or pain offset, or that pain may be absent (analgesia). Few studies have tested these models in the same sample or examined factors that could explain differences in NSSI pain experience. We assessed 1,630 individuals with NSSI histories in an online survey. We descriptively examined pain during NSSI and tested preregistered hypotheses that NSSI frequency, NSSI severity, borderline personality disorder (BPD) features, emotional pain, and dissociation during NSSI are associated with experiencing less NSSI pain. Exploratorily, we also tested whether self-punishment motives were associated with less NSSI pain. Almost all participants reported recent and frequent NSSI. Participants were heterogenous in their report of NSSI pain. We found minimal support for analgesia (reported by only 4.3% of participants). More participants reported pain onset than offset, but offset was associated with reductions in emotional pain. Emotional pain was elevated prior to NSSI and decreased significantly during and after NSSI. We found that higher dissociation during NSSI was associated with less NSSI pain. Contrary to hypotheses, NSSI severity, emotional pain prior to NSSI, and self-punishment motives were associated with greater NSSI pain. NSSI frequency and BPD features were not associated with NSSI pain. BPD features interacted with dissociation and emotional pain prior to NSSI.



FINDINGS contrast with laboratory pain induction work, suggesting that, though people who self-harm may have heightened pain tolerance, they may seek to self-injure in a manner that results in pain. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

