Abstract

Cannabis use and policy continue to evolve worldwide. A recent Canadian study,1 for example, concluded that "placing restrictions on the sale of visually attractive and palatable commercial cannabis edibles is a key strategy and policy consideration for preventing unintentional pediatric cannabis poisonings for the US and other countries[.]" The US is unique in that cannabis remains an illegal substance at the federal level, while in the decade between 2012 and 2022, 37 states relaxed their laws to permit some degree of cannabis use. As cannabis products become increasingly available, unintentional exposure to counterfeits containing psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has correspondingly increased. In May 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public health warning detailing the risks associated with copycat cannabis products packaged to look like well-known, noncannabis consumer brands. According to the FDA, the nation's poison control centers saw more than 10 000 cases of unintentional exposure to edible THC products from January 2021 to May 2022. An analysis of the US National Poison Data System data for pediatric exposures to edible cannabis products in children younger than 6 years from 2017 to 2021 concluded, "unintentional cannabis exposures in young children are increasing rapidly," resulting in hospitalizations and potential toxic reactions.2 In July 2023, the FDA issued 6 warning letters to companies selling cannabis products intentionally mimicking popular snack food brands. The agency warned that these copycat cannabis products could be easily mistaken for popular foods that are appealing to children. We can, and should, do more to address the public health risks posed by copycat THC products...

