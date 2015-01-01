Abstract

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among adolescents aged 15 to 19 years1 and approximately 88% of adolescents who died by suicide in 2019 were from developing countries.2 As the world's biggest developing country, China has taken a series of strategies to prevent suicide and suicide mortality has dropped significantly among young people aged 15 to 24 years from 2002 to 2015.3 The present study aimed to evaluate the temporal trend in suicide mortality for Chinese adolescents aged 10 to 19 years from 2008 to 2021.

