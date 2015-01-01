SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tian Y, Luan M, Chen H, Zhang J. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.3062

PMID

37603346

Abstract

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among adolescents aged 15 to 19 years1 and approximately 88% of adolescents who died by suicide in 2019 were from developing countries.2 As the world's biggest developing country, China has taken a series of strategies to prevent suicide and suicide mortality has dropped significantly among young people aged 15 to 24 years from 2002 to 2015.3 The present study aimed to evaluate the temporal trend in suicide mortality for Chinese adolescents aged 10 to 19 years from 2008 to 2021.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print