Abstract

Suicide is defined as a death caused by willful acts of taking one's own life. It might be a way for people to get away from suffering or anguish. Globally, an estimated a million people individuals lose their life due to suicide annually. Before the age of 50 years old more than half (58%) of all suicide deaths occur. This commentary aims to highlight the Ethiopian context, feasible preventive measures, and the way forward in tackling suicidal behavior. Worldwide in adolescent age groups between the ages of 15 and 29, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death. Even though suicide occurs everywhere in the world, according to data in 2019, 77% of all suicides that occurred in the world reside in developing countries. Due to the numerous psychosocial pressures present in Ethiopia, one in four citizens suffers from a mental disorder. According to Ethiopian national data figures, suicide ideation affects 9%, 5-16% of people, whereas suicidal attempt affects 4%, 1-8%. Even though, there is a variation of prevalence over the years based on the variation in design, settings, and sample size. There is an increment in the prevalence's suicidal ideation and attempts in the past 10 years. The country's Ministry of Health needs to act to address and prevent this urgent public health situation. The prevention of suicide should be a top concern, and working with numerous stakeholders is an efficient and practical approach.

