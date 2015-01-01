|
Citation
|
Wondimu H. SAGE Open Med. 2023; 11: e20503121231190962.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37602274
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Alcohol abuse is more prevalent among preparatory schools in Ethiopia. Although alcohol abuse has become a significant health problem in Ethiopia, governmental and non-governmental organizations have not devoted enough attention to preventing and rehabilitating those who have difficulties with alcoholism. This study examined the prevalence and related factors of alcohol abuse in Gondar's preparatory schools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol abuse; substance abuse; peer influences; preparatory schools