Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Alcohol abuse is more prevalent among preparatory schools in Ethiopia. Although alcohol abuse has become a significant health problem in Ethiopia, governmental and non-governmental organizations have not devoted enough attention to preventing and rehabilitating those who have difficulties with alcoholism. This study examined the prevalence and related factors of alcohol abuse in Gondar's preparatory schools.



METHODS: The study used a mixed-methods research approach supported by a school-based cross-sectional design from April 2020 to June 2020 to get reliable and valid data. Through the use of stratified sampling techniques, the study drew a total of 196 students who were addicted to alcohol consumption.



RESULTS: The result of this study revealed that most of the students in the study areas drink alcohol occasionally; the reason they engage in alcoholic consumption is to satisfy personal desires and get respite from strain. Moreover, peer pressure and societal and student familial backgrounds were among the factors that exposed students to the heavy drinking habit.



CONCLUSIONS: To avoid such barriers, the study urges the schools to work on a wakefulness campaign or make students aware of the adverse effects of alcohol and related substances through school media.

