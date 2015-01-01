|
Citation
Muñoz EA, Le VD, Shorey RC, Temple JR. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37603586
Abstract
Reproductive coercion is any behavior that attempts to control the autonomous reproductive decision-making of an intimate partner. Very little research has focused on males who perpetrate reproductive coercion. Using a diverse community sample of young adults, we examined the prevalence of lifetime reproductive coercion perpetration and its relationship with other forms of intimate partner violence (IPV).
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; birth control sabotage; pregnancy coercion; Reproductive coercion