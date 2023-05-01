Abstract

Healthcare workers are commonly the victims of workplace violence. Implementing a violence risk assessment can provide a consistent standard for evaluation of potential violence, minimizing the opportunity for misinterpretation. Reduction in events of violence can be cost-effective, enhance patient and staff safety, and improve patient outcomes. This project considers the correlation between performing a risk assessment upon admission to the acute care facility and the incidence of patient-to-nurse violence. By implementing the STAMP Violence Risk Assessment within the Emergency Department, circumstances can be mitigated to avoid the incidence of patient-to-nurse violence, improve staff safety, and reduce potential staff and patient injury. The correlation of Emergency Departmentassessments to anticipate further incidents of violence can provide an opportunity for proactive interventions to avoid such events.

