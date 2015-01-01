|
Do SM, Mai ATL, Vu MTT. Pacific Rim international journal of nursing research 2023; 27(3): 617-632.
Workplace violence causes negative impacts on the health of nurses, and the prevalence of workplace violence against nurses is rising globally. Studies to date in Vietnam have only concentrated on describing the frequency of types of violence within a specific healthcare facility with small sample sizes. This study aimed to determine the prevalence, impact and responses to workplace violence among registered nurses in public hospitals in Vietnam. This was the first nationwide study that has been carried out. A cross-sectional study design using an online questionnaire was conducted to achieve the study objectives with 2543 nurses working in 163 public hospitals. The frequency distribution and percentages were employed to describe the prevalence of workplace violence and nurses' responses. The researchers also used the average value of the total score of each question to rank the impacts of workplace violence on nurses.
Language: en