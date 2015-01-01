|
Masinire A, Sanchez-Cruz E, Sanchez-Cruz E. S. Afr. J. Higher Educ. 2023; 37(3): 183-197.
(Copyright © 2023, South African Journal of Higher Education, Publisher Stellenbosch University Library and Information Service)
While international conventions with a gender perspective exist, at national level countries such as Mexico have also developed policies and programmes in favour of women's access to a life of equality and free of violence. Such policies have been translated into institutional protocols to curb gender violence. Despite these polices, data seem to indicate that violence against women continues (UN Women 2020) and gender inequality persists. This article explores the significance of a social gender activist movement that began in 2019 called "clothesline complaints" in one of the most prestigious universities in Mexico. The article also seeks to assess the impact of this movement in other institutions using a documentary analysis research approach.
