Abstract

The US South harvests more than 200 million tonnes of timber annually, nearly all of which is transported from forests to mills by truck. Log truck fleets in the US South have been struggling with rising liability insurance premiums. The goal of this study was to compare crash rates and the condition of log trucks operating in the US South to log trucks operating in other US regions and trucks in other industries. A sample of inspection and crash data were collected from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Vehicle and driver out-of-service rates, vehicle defect rates, and crash rates among log truck fleets in the US South were compared to log trucks in other US regions and to 50 large non-log truck fleets. Crash rates among southern log truck fleets were 176% higher than log truck fleets in the Lake States and 48% higher than 50 large non-log truck fleets. Vehicle and driver out-of-service rates were similar among log truck fleets in each region (p > 0.25), but southern logging business fleets had higher vehicle out-of-service rates than 50 large non-log truck fleets (p = 0.02). Driver education, technology implementation, improved fleet maintenance practices, and weight limit parity on interstate highways may improve timber transportation safety.



KEYWORDS: Log trucks, Logging accidents, Logging safety, Timber harvesting, Wood supply chain.

Language: en