Journal Article

Citation

Kinsley K, Tilson EC, Buffaloe EM, Lassiter W. N. Carol. Med. J. 2023; 84(4): e81261.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)

DOI

10.18043/001c.81261

PMID

Abstract

A 2022 white paper released by the state of North Carolina recommends a public health approach to reducing firearm injury and death. This commentary describes the impetus, rationale, process, and context for releasing the white paper and identifies progress and next steps in this effort.


Language: en
