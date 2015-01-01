|
Citation
|
Le HN, Cuenen A, Trinh TA, Janssens D, Wets G, Brijs K. International Journal of Building, Urban, Interior and Landscape Technology (BUILT) 2023; 21(1): 35-51.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Adolescents are considered as vulnerable road users and education is one way to increase their traffic knowledge and riding skills. In this study, a version of an e-learning platform tailored to the Vietnamese context is used to improve four specific competences, i.e. traffic-related knowledge, situation awareness, risk detection, and risk management. Images and short videos from authentic traffic situations are used as learning stimuli and users have the possibility to self-test their competences via a separate "finale". Gamification elements (i.e., points, levels, badges and cups) are incorporated into the platform to encourage user engagement. The purpose of this study is to conduct a pilot study using a gamified e-learning platform, and to assess user experience. 47 adolescents (aged 15-16) participated in a single arm (i.e., test group only) within-subject design with baseline and post-measurement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
skills