Abstract

Adolescents are considered as vulnerable road users and education is one way to increase their traffic knowledge and riding skills. In this study, a version of an e-learning platform tailored to the Vietnamese context is used to improve four specific competences, i.e. traffic-related knowledge, situation awareness, risk detection, and risk management. Images and short videos from authentic traffic situations are used as learning stimuli and users have the possibility to self-test their competences via a separate "finale". Gamification elements (i.e., points, levels, badges and cups) are incorporated into the platform to encourage user engagement. The purpose of this study is to conduct a pilot study using a gamified e-learning platform, and to assess user experience. 47 adolescents (aged 15-16) participated in a single arm (i.e., test group only) within-subject design with baseline and post-measurement.



RESULTS indicate that scores on the post-measurement were statistically significantly higher as compared to baseline performance. Scores were better for the risk management module. There were no statistically significantly different in scores between familiar situations (i.e., coming from the city where participants are living) and unfamiliar situations. Males overall performed better than females.



RESULTS for user experience are also discussed.

