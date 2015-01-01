SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

O'Hare K, Eichner B, Moses J. N. Carol. Med. J. 2023; 84(4): e81268.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)

DOI

10.18043/001c.81268

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Injury from firearms is the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States. Prevention requires a multi-pronged approach involving clinicians and policy. One evidence-based method to improve firearm safety is counseling with lock provision. Through sharing our experiences, we aim to inspire more health care practices to adopt firearm safety prevention strategies.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print