Kudler H. N. Carol. Med. J. 2023; 84(4): e81263.
(Copyright © 2023, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)
Heightened risk of death by suicide among military service members and veterans reflects employment of firearms as a favored means. This commentary offers a practical preventive approach employing lethal means reduction, addressing upstream factors, identifying current and former service members in community settings, and understanding their unique culture and concerns.
