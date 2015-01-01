SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kudler H. N. Carol. Med. J. 2023; 84(4): e81263.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)

DOI

10.18043/001c.81263

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Heightened risk of death by suicide among military service members and veterans reflects employment of firearms as a favored means. This commentary offers a practical preventive approach employing lethal means reduction, addressing upstream factors, identifying current and former service members in community settings, and understanding their unique culture and concerns.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print