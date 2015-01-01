SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jameson JP. N. Carol. Med. J. 2023; 84(4): e81264.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)

DOI

10.18043/001c.81264

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The suicide rate among adolescents and young adults is on the rise once again, with firearm suicides accounting for more than two-thirds of suicides among North Carolinians aged 15--24. Reversing this trend will require a multifaceted strategy involving providers, gun owners, and sound policy decisions.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print