|
Citation
|
Wang S, Yu J, Ma J. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 33: e100636.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study identifies the heterogeneous effects of road characteristics on motorcycle-involved crash severities by using the data of 11,611 crashes in London from 2017 to 2020. Latent class clustering (LCC) is employed to identify the typical classes and features of motorcycle-involved crashes, considering the driver, vehicle, and environmental characteristics. The partial proportion odds (PPO) model is then applied to discuss the heterogeneous effects of road characteristics on motorcycle-involved crash severities for each class. Parameter evaluations and marginal effects are given to interpret the results better and discuss the effects of road characteristics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Heterogeneous effects; Latent class clustering; Motorcycle-involved crash severity; Partial proportional odds model; Road characteristics