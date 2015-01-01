Abstract

This research examines whether the distance between school locations and the Central Business District (CBD) is related to crash hotspots by employing spatial-statistical methods to cluster school-aged children involved in crashes. The findings indicate that (i) severe school-related crashes are significantly clustered away from the CBD as opposed to minor school-related crashes and (ii) severe crashes are more likely to happen around the schools despite the fact that estimated vehicle speeds at the time of crashes are lower in the vicinity of the nearest associated school. This helps identify locations adjacent to schools that pose a higher risk and offers transportation authority's insight into the effectiveness of safety countermeasures within school zones.



SR2S

Language: en