Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Trauma patterns will depend on the victim's position. Determination of the pattern of injuries in both pedestrians and car occupants is a step to improve road safety.



OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the pattern of injuries among pedistrians, drivers and passengers of motor car accidents admitted to Tanta University Emergency Hospital.



METHODology: It was a prospective cross- sectional study that was conducted on victims of motor car accidents admitted to Tanta University Emergency Hospital from the 1st of November 2021 to the end of October 2022. Socio-demographic, details of accident, clinical evaluation, and pattern of injuries, treatment and outcomes were recorded. Injury Severity Score (ISS) and New Injury Severity Score (NISS) were calculated.



RESULTS: 86 victims of motor car accidents were admitted to Tanta Emergency Hospital (38 pedestrians, 41 driver and 7 passengers). There was a significant association between head & neck, facial &chest injuries and the studied groups with a significantly higher incidence among pedestrians. The face skin injuries were significantly higher among passengers. Upper limb, lower limb and spine injuries were higher among drivers.



CONCLUSION: Identification of pedestrians, drivers and passengers could be based on pattern of sustained injuries. Concerning pedestrians, head & neck injuries, facial injuries and chest injuries were characteristic. Drivers showed different combination as, upper & lower limbs injuries together with spine injuries were most detected. Face skin injuries were the most specific injuries that occurred in passengers.

Language: en