Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide prevention for MDD is a worldwide challenge, especially for suicide attempt (SA). Viewing suicide as a state rather than a lifetime event provided new perspectives on suicide research.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to verify and complement suicide attempts biomarkers of MDD with a recent suicide attempt sample.



METHODS: This study included 189 participants (60 healthy controls; 47 MDD patients with non-suicide (MDD-NSs); 40 MDD patients with suicide ideation (MDD-SIs); 42 MDD patients with SA (MDD-SAs)). MDD patients with an acute SA time was determined to be within one week since the last SA. SUICIDALITY Part in MINI was applied to evaluate suicidality. Absolute powers in 14 frequency bands were extracted from subject's resting-state electroencephalography data and compared within four groups. The relationship among suicidality, the number of SA, and powers in significant frequency bands were investigated.



RESULTS: MDD-SIs had increased powers in delta, theta, alpha, and beta band on the right frontocentral channels compared to MDD-NSs, while MDD-SAs had decreased powers in delta, beta, and gamma bands on widely the right frontocentral and parietooccipital channels compared to MDD-SIs. Beta 1 power was the lowest in MDD-SAs and was modulated by the number of SA. The correlation between suicidality and beta 1 power was negative in MDD-SAs and positive in MDD-SIs.



CONCLUSION: Reduced Beta 1 (12 - 15 Hertz) power could be essential in promoting suicidal behavior in MDD. Research on recent suicide attempt samples contributes to a better understanding of suicide mechanisms and preventing suicidal behavior in MDD.

