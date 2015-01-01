|
Zhao J, Wang Y. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e609.
37605138
BACKGROUND: While negative parenting style has considered as a risk factor for suicide ideation, little attention has been given to the mechanisms between harsh parenting and suicide ideation in the context of Chinese culture. This study explored the the potential mediating roles of self-esteem and the potential moderating roles of school social support in the relationship between harsh parenting and suicide ideation among Chinese adolescents.
