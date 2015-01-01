Abstract

BACKGROUND: While negative parenting style has considered as a risk factor for suicide ideation, little attention has been given to the mechanisms between harsh parenting and suicide ideation in the context of Chinese culture. This study explored the the potential mediating roles of self-esteem and the potential moderating roles of school social support in the relationship between harsh parenting and suicide ideation among Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study among 4189 Chinese adolescents who completed measures of harsh parenting, school social support, self-esteem, and suicide ideation. The moderated mediation model was used to test the roles of self-esteem and school social support on the association between harsh parenting and adolescent suicide ideation.



RESULTS: (1) There were significant positive correlations between harsh parenting and adolescents suicide ideation. (2) Self-esteem mediates the relationship between harsh parenting and suicide ideation in adolescents. (3) School social support moderates the indirect effect of harsh parenting on suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Beyond the direct impact of harsh parenting, harsh parenting also indirectly contributes to adolescent suicide ideation via the mediator of adolescents' self-esteem. School social support moderates the relationship between harsh parenting and self-esteem as well as the relationship between self-esteem and suicide ideation. The findings suggest potential pathways for suicide prevention and intervention strategies and highlighted that buffering effect of school social support is limited as risk increasing.

Language: en