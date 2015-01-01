SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Loftin MC, Zynda AJ, Pollard-McGrandy A, Eke R, Covassin T, Wallace J. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2023.2248581

PMID

37607067

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to examine the association between race and concussion diagnosis as well as the association between race and mechanism of injury (MOI) for concussion diagnoses in adult patients (>19 years old) visiting the emergency department (ED).

METHODS: A retrospective analysis of patient visits to the ED for concussion between 2010 and 2018, using the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, was conducted. Outcome measures included concussion diagnosis and MOI. Multivariable and multinomial logistic regression analyses were conducted to assess associations between race and outcome variables. The results were weighted to reflect population estimates with a significance set at p < 0.05.

RESULTS: Overall, 714 patient visits for concussions were identified, representing an estimated 4.3 million visits nationwide. Black adults had lower odds of receiving a concussion diagnosis [p < 0.05, Odds Ratio (OR), 0.54; 95% Confidence Interval (CI), 0.38-0.76] compared to White adults in the ED. There were no significant differences in MOI for a concussion diagnosis by race.

CONCLUSION: Racial differences were found in the ED for concussion diagnosis. Disparities in concussion diagnosis for Black or other minoritized racial groups could have significant repercussions that may prolong recovery or lead to long-term morbidity.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency department; Concussion; traumatic brain injury; adults; racial differences

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print