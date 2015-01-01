Abstract

BACKGROUND: Teachers and school principals have an important role in the lives of children because they spend so much time with them, creating trusting relationships that make it easier to disclose abuse events. As a result, it's critical to look at the factors that influence teachers' and principals' attitudes towards reporting child abuse.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to look at the factors that influence preschool teachers, primary school teachers, and school principals (N = 432) attitudes towards reporting child abuse in a Turkish sample. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study comprised 432 participants, including preschool teachers, primary school teachers, and school principals. Seniority, educational levels, knowledge of abuse, awareness of abuse, and self-efficacy were among the criteria considered while analysing the participants.



METHODS: The study employed a survey model to assess the attitudes of the participants. Seniority, educational levels, knowledge of abuse, awareness of abuse, and self-efficacy were all considered predictors of attitudes towards reporting abuse.



RESULTS: The investigation found that elementary school teachers were more likely than other participants to report abuse. The branch of education, awareness of sexual abuse, and self-efficacy were found to be important predictors of attitudes towards reporting abuse in a hierarchical analysis. The complete study report will include specific effect sizes and their statistical significance.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study contribute to a better understanding of the factors influencing teachers' and principals' attitudes towards reporting child abuse in Turkey. Primary school teachers had more favourable attitudes, with the education branch, awareness of sexual abuse, and self-efficacy emerging as important predictors.

Language: en